March 27 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to 299.0 million yuan ($43.54 million) to set up environmental protection investment fund with partners

* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 500 million yuan via debt for equity swap

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mHZnzb; bit.ly/2optXdD

($1 = 6.8680 Chinese yuan renminbi)