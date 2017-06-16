BRIEF-Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group unit to invest 3 mln yuan to set up wholly owned environmental technology unit
June 22Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
June 16Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc :
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mVdxuD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 22Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* LONG-ACTING BUPRENORPHINE BLOCKS OPIOID EFFECTS AND SUPPRESSES WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS IN ADULTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER
* PHILIPS TO ACQUIRE ELECTRICAL GEODESICS, INC. TO ESTABLISH INTEGRATED NEUROLOGICAL IMAGING, MAPPING AND THERAPY GUIDANCE PORTFOLIO