BRIEF-Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system in Japan
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
March 20Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan to set up a 51-pct-owned medical examination JV with three individuals, in Heilongjiang
Source text in Chinese:

* Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017
* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry