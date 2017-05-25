BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc
* Says it signs agreement to set up medical investment fund worth 1.0 billion yuan ($145.60 million)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Caprico Biotechnologies to set up JV in China
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qn5czl; bit.ly/2rTSxWt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8683 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: