BRIEF-Beijing BDStar Navigation's owner to cut stake in the company in 6 months
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
May 15 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0yc7DH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
COPENHAGEN, June 19 The top firms in California's Silicon Valley carry more weight on the global stage than many countries, which makes building diplomatic relations with them increasingly important, the world's first national technology ambassador said.
* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt