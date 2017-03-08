March 8 Wuhu Token Sciences Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire another 75 percent stake in battery maker Bak for 6.75 billion yuan ($977.27 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.76 billion yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mhPXqU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)