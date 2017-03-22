UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd
* Net profit of group and profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016 are expected to be increased by approximately 60% and 70% respectively
* Expected result due to higher business volume of new products of automotive components and other industrial services division Source text (bit.ly/2nAQpDP) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources