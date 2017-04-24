BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 163.6 percent to 262.5 percent, or to be 80.0 million yuan to 110.0 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 30.3 million yuan
* Says favorable sale status is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/brkPTp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group