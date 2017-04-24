BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan Co Ltd :
* Says its supply chain management unit plans to use up to 1 million yuan to set up a wholly owned property service unit
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
