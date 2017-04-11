April 11Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 30.3 million yuan to 36.3 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 20.2 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are contribution from subsidiaries and success in business transformation

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C4btZa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)