BRIEF-Nine Entertainment Co announces impact of changes to licence fees
* FY17 reported group EBITDA is now expected to be between $200m and $210m
June 26Wuxi Taiji Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired technology research using office worth 32.7 million yuan in Wuxi city
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gbpm2s

* Advises that company has no financial exposure to Ten Network Holdings Ltd
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting