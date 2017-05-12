BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder
May 12 Wuxi Taiji Industry Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for EPC projects for 5.9 billion yuan ($855.26 million)
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement