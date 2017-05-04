BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
* wwe® reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* World wrestling entertainment inc - wwe network averaged 1.49 million paid subscribers over q1 2017, which represented a 16% increase from q1 2016
* World wrestling entertainment inc qtrly revenue increased 10% to $188.4 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc - raising low end of its projected range of subscribers for q2
* World wrestling entertainment inc - for q2 2017, company projects average paid subscribers of at least 1.63 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc - estimates q2 2017 adjusted oibda of approximately $13 million to $17 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc sees 2017 adjusted oibda of $100 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc sees adjusted oibda for first half of 2017 that is essentially flat to prior year period
* World wrestling entertainment inc - anticipates "significant" year-over-year growth in adjusted oibda over second half of 2017
* Q1 revenue view $183.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.