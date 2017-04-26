UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Wyndham Worldwide Corp:
* Wyndham Worldwide reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.33
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp- Q1 domestic same-store revpar increased 1.7% compared with Q1 of 2016
* Says welcomes Mike Brown as new CEO and president of vacation ownership business
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - qtrly in constant currency, total system-wide same-store revpar increased 2.2%
* Reiterates revenues of approximately $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion for FY
* Updates adjusted diluted eps to approximately $5.98 to $6.18 for FY
* Updates adjusted net income to approximately $631 million to $652 million from $637 million to $658 million for FY
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.20, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources