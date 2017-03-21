PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.150 pct notes due 2024 - SEC filing
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500 pct notes due 2027
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - 2024 notes bear interest at rate of 4.150 pct per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - 2027 notes bear interest at a rate of 4.500 pct per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year Source text: (bit.ly/2nyoMLz) Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)