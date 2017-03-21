March 21 Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.150 pct notes due 2024 - SEC filing

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500 pct notes due 2027

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - 2024 notes bear interest at rate of 4.150 pct per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - 2027 notes bear interest at a rate of 4.500 pct per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year