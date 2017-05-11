BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 11 Wynn Resorts Ltd:
* Wynn Resorts announces initial settlement of tender offer and completion of private offering of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25% senior notes due 2027
* Wynn Resorts -at expiration time, valid tenders received with respect to about $497.5 million of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 2022 notes outstanding
* Wynn Resorts Ltd says Wynn Las Vegas, LLC has accepted for payment all 2022 notes validly tendered prior to expiration date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.