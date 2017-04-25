UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Wynn Resorts Ltd:
* Wynn Resorts, Limited reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 47.9 percent to $1.48 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wynn Resorts Ltd says is currently constructing wynn boston harbor at total project budget of about $2.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources