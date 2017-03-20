BRIEF-Skyline Medical announces CE mark for the Streamway System
* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system
March 20 X-Chem Inc:
* X-Chem Inc - announced signing of a broad drug discovery collaboration with Astellas Pharma Inc
* X-Chem Inc - under terms of this multi-year agreement, X-Chem will receive an up-front payment of $16 million
* X-Chem Inc - as per agreement, co is eligible to receive research funding, as well as license and option fees as drug discovery collaboration proceeds
* X-Chem - additionally, Astellas has option to license compounds identified through the collaboration
* X-Chem - co will be entitled to pre-clinical, developmental, and commercial milestone payments on licensed compounds against each target
* X-Chem - milestone payments could amount to over $100 million per target, in addition to royalties based on sales of future products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to issue NCDs worth up to 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t5p2BA) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue bonds worth up to 1.5 billion yuan ($220.53 million)