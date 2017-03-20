BRIEF-Tern Properties Co says FY loss attributable HK$29.3 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
* Recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty ($0.0804) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9816 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
