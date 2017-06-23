UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 X5 Retail Group Nv:
* Svetlana Demyashkevich has been appointed as chief financial officer effective from June 29, 2017
* Dmitry Gimmelberg decided to leave co, but will temporarily stay on as advisor to CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources