BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 9 XAC Automation Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NgV6VM

* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment