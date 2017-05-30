BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 30 Xactly Corp:
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
* Xactly Corp - deal for $15.65 in cash per share,
* Xactly Corp - Xactly's headquarters will remain in San Jose
* Xactly - under terms of agreement, affiliates of vista will acquire all outstanding shares of Xactly common stock for a total value of about $564 million
* Xactly Corp - Xactly will not hold a conference call to discuss earnings due to announced sale of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.