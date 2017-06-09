Daimler’s Uber rival mytaxi expands into Romania
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
June 9 XBiotech Inc:
* XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis
* IDMC had no safety concerns from unblinded analysis
* Committee recommended early termination of phase III study for colorectal cancer as findings not sufficient to meet efficacy or threshold
* Findings will not affect efforts to pursue approval of therapy based on successful completion of European study
* In coming weeks, plans to analyze data to further understand primary & secondary endpoint data relating to phase III study for colorectal cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.