BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 XBiotech Inc
* XBiotech announces top-line results for 514G3 antibody therapy in serious staphylococcus aureus infections
* XBiotech Inc - no drug-related adverse events were observed at any of dose escalation levels for 514G3 antibody therapy
* XBiotech Inc - total of 28 SAES in 15 patients were reported during study period including 4 deaths
* XBiotech Inc - "although deaths observed in treatment arm of study did not appear to be drug-related, this will warrant careful evaluation in larger studies"
* XBiotech Inc - four deaths occurred in treatment arm versus none in placebo group in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group