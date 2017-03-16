BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
March 16 Xcel Energy Inc :
* Launches its largest-ever Upper Midwest wind investment
* Says is proposing a combination of owned projects and power purchase agreements representing more than $2.5 billion in capital investments
* Says investments will deliver cost savings over 25 years
* Says adding 1,550 megawatts of new wind generation in Upper Midwest
* All projects are subject to state and local regulatory approval. If accepted, projects will be in service by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.