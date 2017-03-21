March 21 Xcel Energy Inc:

* XCEL ENERGY INC - PLANS TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN WIND CAPACITY IN COUNTRY

* XCEL ENERGY INC- COMPANY ANTICIPATES INVESTING A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT IN WIND GENERATION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS TO BUILD COMPANY-OWNED WIND PROJECTS

* XCEL ENERGY - HAS PROPOSED 11 NEW WIND FARMS IN SEVEN STATES, WHICH WOULD ADD A TOTAL OF 3,380 MEGAWATTS OF NEW WIND GENERATION TO ITS SYSTEM

* XCEL ENERGY INC SAYS XCEL ENERGY EXPECTS TO SEE AT LEAST A 45 PERCENT REDUCTION COMPANYWIDE IN CARBON EMISSIONS FROM 2005 LEVELS BY 2021

* XCEL ENERGY INC - HAS PROPOSED A COMBINATION OF OWNED WIND FARMS AND POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS