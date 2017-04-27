BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017
April 27 Xcel Energy Inc
* Xcel energy first quarter 2017 earnings report
* Xcel energy reaffirms 2017 gaap and ongoing earnings guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Xcel energy inc - qtrly total operating revenues $2.95 billion versus. $2.77 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xcel energy inc - 2017 capital rider revenue is projected to increase by $60 million to $70 million over 2016 levels
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xcel energy inc - xcel energy's total capital investment for proposed wind ownership projects is approximately $4.2 billion for 2017-2021
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing