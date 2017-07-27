BRIEF-Xcel Energy Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

July 27 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc

* Xcel energy second quarter 2017 earnings report

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 gaap and ongoing earnings guidance is $2.25 to $2.35 per share

* Expects to deliver long-term annual EPS growth of 4 percent to 6 percent

* Xcel Energy Inc qtrly total operating revenues $2.64 billion versus $2.50 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S