a day ago
BRIEF-Xcel Energy Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
July 27, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Xcel Energy Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc

* Xcel energy second quarter 2017 earnings report

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 gaap and ongoing earnings guidance is $2.25 to $2.35 per share

* Expects to deliver long-term annual EPS growth of 4 percent to 6 percent

* Xcel Energy Inc qtrly total operating revenues $2.64 billion versus $2.50 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

