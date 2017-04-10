April 10 Xcerra Corp
* Xcerra Corp to be acquired for approximately $580m by Unic
Capital Management, an affiliate of Sino IC Capital
* Agreement under which Unic Capital Management will acquire
all outstanding shares of Xcerra for $10.25 per share in cash
* Board of directors has unanimously approved
transaction,Xcerra expects no changes to day-to-day operations
of company
* Xcerra expects no changes to day-to-day operations of
company and expects that Xcerra's existing management will
continue to run company
* Transaction price represents approximately a 16 percent
premium to Xcerra's average closing price over 30 trading day
period ending April 7, 2017
* Deal requires Xcerra to pay termination fee of $14.3
million to affiliate of Sino IC Capital if Xcerra terminates
merger due to superior offer
* Deal requires Xcerra to pay termination fee of $22.8
million to an affiliate of Sino IC Capital if Xcerra terminates
deal following go-shop period
* Merger includes "go-shop" period, during which Xcerra to
actively solicit alternative proposals from third parties for
next 35 days through May 12, 2017
