June 16 Xencor Inc-

* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017

* Xencor Inc - ‍every other week intravenous administration of xmab5871 in patients with active igg4-rd has been well tolerated​

* Xencor Inc - ‍6 patients attained disease remission (an igg4-rd responder index of 0) in study​

* Xencor Inc - ‍no severe aes deemed related to xmab5871 were reported​

* Xencor Inc - ‍as of april 18, 10 patients have completed study, 3 of whom discontinued early as reported previously in nov 2016, 5 patients are ongoing​