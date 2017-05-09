BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Xencor Inc
* Xencor reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xencor Inc - Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $392.7 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $403.5 million on December 31, 2016
* Xencor Inc - Expects to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations beyond end of 2020
* Xencor Inc - Expects to end 2017 with approximately $340 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
* Xencor Inc qtrly revenues $4.3 million versus $7.25 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: