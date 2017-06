May 22 Xenetic Biosciences Inc

* Xenetic Biosciences - receives program update from partner Shire's phase 1/2 study evaluating SHP656 in development as a long-acting treatment for Hemophilia A

* Xenetic Biosciences Inc says additionally, there were no drug-related adverse events, serious adverse events, or RFVIII inhibitors reported

* Xenetic Biosciences Inc - "not achieving principal objective of once-weekly dosing in this Phase 1/2 study" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: