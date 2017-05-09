UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Xenia hotels & resorts reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintaining its operating and financial expectations for remainder of year
* Xenia hotels & resorts - q1 2017 same-property revpar increased 2.7% to $147.14, as occupancy increased 123 basis points and adr increased 1.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources