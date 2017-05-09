May 9 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc qtrly same-property revpar increased 2.7 pct compared to q1 of 2016 to $147.14

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - qtrly net income per diluted share was $0.07

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc sees 2017 adjusted ffo per diluted share $1.85 - $1.98

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $85 million to $95 million

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - declared its q1 dividend of $0.275 per share to common stockholders of record on march 31, 2017

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc sees 2017 revpar change of 1.75 pct decline to a 0.25 pct rise

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc sees 2017 average revpar declines of 7 pct to 10 pct at company's houston-area hotels