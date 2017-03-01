March 1 Xerium Technologies Inc:

* Xerium reports full year and Q4 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q4 sales fell 2 percent to $113.2 million

* "Order patterns are improving and backlogs are healthy going into 2017"

* Xerium Technologies - "expects 2017 free cash flow to be modestly lower, as higher cash interest will not be fully offset by improved operational cash flow"