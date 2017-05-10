BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 11 Xero Ltd
* Fy net loss attributable to security holders NZ$69.1 million, down 16.3%
* Fy operating revenue from ordinary activities NZ$295.4 million, up 42.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds new Qatari foreign minister quotes, chairman of U.S. joint chiefs of staff, background)