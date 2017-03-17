BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 17 Xerox Corp
* Xerox announces initial settlement of offers to exchange outstanding notes
* Xerox corp - initial settlement of offer to purchase $300 million in debt, exchange additional $300 million of existing debt for new 4.070% senior notes
* Xerox corp - new 4.070% senior notes are due march 17, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V