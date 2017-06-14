BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
June 14 Xerox Corp:
* Xerox Corp - on June 12,Fujifilm released redacted japanese language version of independent investigation committee’s report
* Xerox Corp - Fujifilm also stated that an english language version of the report would be made available shortly
* Says currently analyzing information contained in report, as well as seeking additional information from Fujifilm and Fuji Xerox
* Xerox Corp says following Fujifilm Holdings' June 12 report, anticipate having to reflect the increase in the adjustments in its financial statements Source text:(bit.ly/2rsjVOx) Further company coverage:
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.