BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 15 Xerox Corp
* Xerox’s global imaging systems acquires MT Business Technologies; expands presence in Ohio
* Says terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Says MT Business Technologies President Chuck Rounds will remain company president after acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.