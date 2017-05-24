BRIEF-Chemical Financial Corp reports retirement of CEO David Ramaker
* Chemical Financial Corporation announces retirement of its CEO and president David B. Ramaker
May 24 xG Technology Inc:
* xG Technology Inc - IMT and Vislink businesses have received approximately $3 million in new order and pre-order commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RXI Pharmaceuticals announces completion of enrollment of Phase 1/2 clinical trial with RXI-109 for retinal scarring
* King asks Saudis to pledge loyalty (adds Saudi scholars statement, royal decree clause)