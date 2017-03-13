UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China Holdings Co Ltd:
* On 8 Feb and 13 March subscribed for three Bocom financial products
* Three bocom financial products with principal amounts of RMB40.0 million, RMB30.0 million and RMB100.0 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources