BRIEF-China Science Publishing & Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 5 Xiamen 35.com Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire a Shanghai tech firm for 1.1 billion yuan ($159.55 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oCndN3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
June 15 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20