Feb 24 Xiamen ITG Group Co Ltd

* Says board approves to invest up to 162 million yuan ($23.58 million) to set up gold investment firm

* Says board approves to buy office property for up to 150 million yuan in Hong Kong

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kTXNcX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)