Xiamen Sunrise Group Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.498684 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 30

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 3 and the dividend will be paid on July 3

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pRNpVQ

