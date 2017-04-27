April 27 Xiamen Sunrise Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 60 percent, or to be 27.9 million yuan to 37.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (23.2 million yuan)

* Comments that increased orders is the main reason for the forecast

