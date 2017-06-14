UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Xiamen Unigroup Xue Co Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to sell three companies including Xueda Education Group
* Says it scraps plan to acquire 51 percent stake in Prime Foundation Inc due to market conditions
* Says it plans to sell its Xiamen property development firm
* Says shares resumed trading on June 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rtzXmt
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources