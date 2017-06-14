June 14 Xiamen Unigroup Xue Co Ltd

* Says it scraps plan to sell three companies including Xueda Education Group

* Says it scraps plan to acquire 51 percent stake in Prime Foundation Inc due to market conditions

* Says it plans to sell its Xiamen property development firm

* Says shares resumed trading on June 15

