PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from June 27 pending announcement related to share placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tLwBxv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CHIBA, Japan, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp is expected to face the wrath of shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday after failing to sign a deal to sell its flash memory chip unit by a self-imposed deadline.
LONDON, June 28 Businesses in Europe underestimate the "slow-burn" effects of cyber attacks and need to prepare more fully for a loss of customers, a fall in share price and other potential consequences, Lloyd's of London said in a report on Wednesday.