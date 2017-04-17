April 17 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be about 3.1 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.4 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kawzz5

