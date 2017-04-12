April 13 Xilinx Inc

* Xilinx announces multi-year succession plan and new COO

* Says announced a multi-year CEO succession plan, including two senior level promotions

* Xilinx Inc says Victor Peng will become chief operating officer of Xilinx, effective immediately

* Says as part of succession plan, has signed a multi-year employment agreement with Gavrielov to continue as president and CEO