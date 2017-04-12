PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Xilinx Inc
* Xilinx announces multi-year succession plan and new COO
* Says announced a multi-year CEO succession plan, including two senior level promotions
* Xilinx Inc says Victor Peng will become chief operating officer of Xilinx, effective immediately
* Says as part of succession plan, has signed a multi-year employment agreement with Gavrielov to continue as president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July