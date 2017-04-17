April 17 Xin Jiang Ready Health Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical unit in Xinjiang

* Says co plans to invest 2.6 million yuan to set up a commercial management JV with partner in Shanghai, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TN9DKp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)